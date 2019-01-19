‘Tore Bobe’ find going tough, seek traction

Stuttering Shabana will be seeking a quick turnaround to their fortunes in the National Super League (NSL) following a week of complete turmoil.

Placed sixth on the log with nine points difference from the leaders, Tore Bobe host another banana skin in the shape of Bidco United Sunday afternoon. The Thika-based outfit is buoyed by their recent 2-1 slaying of title contenders Wazito and so have a good head start.

It might be only round nine in the campaign but this would seem like a must win for the Gusii based outfit who have so far lost to two of their direct promotion rivals.

The losses to Wazito and table toppers Shabana this season has already started putting pressure on returnee Shabana tactician Gilbert Selebwa under pressure. Having only collected 13 points off a possible 24, the former Premiership team fans are expressing dissatisfaction and disappointment.

However assistant coach Rix Kanuli has urged for calm. “It can get frustrating but we must keep our heads high as professionals,” he told Wikendi Sports.

Leaders Ushuru want to keep up the momentum and seem the natural favourites to win against visiting newcomers Eldoret Youth. The latter might cause some problems having beaten Shabana 1-0 last week but the taxmen under revived coach Ken Kenyatta are in no mean mood.