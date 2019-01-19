When Dennis Oliech returned to domestic football after what was perceived as retirement, the move sent tongues wagging amongst the faithful of the sport in Kenya.

Oliech, 33, penned a two year deal with Gor Mahia on January 2, 2019, becoming the highest paid footballer in the country at a fee of Sh 350,000.

The case of Oliech should serve as an eye-opener to Kenyan players who ditch football before reaching the prime of their careers.

Granted, a number of Kenyan players have prematurely retired from the sport before realising their full potential and have not even taken the trouble to try their hands in related careers like coaching.

The decision by Oliech to return to top flight football is as dumbfounding much as it is rare in Kenyan football circles given that most established players go into oblivion once they have a dip in form or quit the sport due to other reasons.

Several retired players have hailed Oliech and described him as an inspiration to the current generation who quit football a tad too early before realizing their full potential.

Former AFC Leopards and Gor fullback George Sunguti said Oliech has led from the front to prove that a footballer has more to play for even in his early or late thirties.

“Rodger Milla was called out of retirement by Cameroon in his early fourties and shone brightly for the country in the 1990 World Cup finals. Oliech is in his late thirties and I believe he has more to offer both country and club,” offered Sunguti.

He further said that in the past, players reached the prime of their careers, say above 40’s, to pave way for younger players to showcase their skills unlike nowadays when they hang their boots as early as late 20’s.

Dan Shikanda, who also featured for Gor and AFC Leopards in his hey days, said Oliech shoud serve as an inspiration t younger players at Gor in their quest to help the team win a 17th premier league title.

“Oliech has vast experience playing both localy and broad and his mere presence on the pitch should be driving force behind the tea chalking up god results. He has already scored a goal in his debut at Gor andthis proves that he has something up his sleeves to help theb team’s course,” said Shikanda, one of the most pacy wingers Kenya has ever produced.

Since leaving Ajjacio of France to return to Qatar where he started his professional football career, Oliech had found playing time hard to come coupled with the fact that he had lost his marksmanship which made him one of Harambee Stars top scorer.

Yer the player who is approaching his 40’s felt that he had still something up his sleeves to offer club side Gor Mahia although he is not fucused on returning to national team Harambee Stars.

In retrospect Oliech’s equals like veteran Tusker FC custodian Duncan Ochieng have left the foot-balling scene unnoticed and is highly unlikely to be seen donning the jersey of a club side in the country.

Unheard players

Other players who are unheard of since quitting the scene include Collins “Gatusso”Okoth, Erick Masika and Martin Imbalambala.

In contrast and relating to Oliech’s case, players like Congolese-turned Kenyan Bob Mugalia quit a famous SportPesa Premier League side Sofapaka and found a new home at National Super League side Shabana still with a hope of earning a call in Harambee Stars.

Another Congolese, Demonde Selenga Mangili, formerly at Sofapaka, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, also had a stint at Shabana and is now in the books of SPL side Zoo Kericho with hopes of returning to top flight action.