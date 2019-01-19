Top African chess officials attend Nairobi meetings.

Officials from the Africa Chess Confederation (ACC) have arrived in the country ahead of a scheduled board meeting this weekend. ACC president Lewis Ncube, led a high powered delegation to the ministry of sports at Kencom house Friday.

Ncube said that they are happy with the way Chess Kenya Federation is working and are aiming to help them host more major events in the coming year.

“This is the first time the ACC is hosting its board meeting in Nairobi and it’s a show of the trust we have in this country and appreciation of the efforts done by Chess Kenya to promote the sport in Kenya.

“Our meeting this weekend in Nairobi will come up with a number of initiatives to strengthen them host major events in the coming year. We are delighted to be here at this time.”

Chess Kenya President Bernard Wanjala said he is delighted to host the officials and believes this will help promote the sport.

“It is a great honor to be chosen to host such an important meeting. It shows the faith they have in our effort to promote the sport. We will take advantage of this to continue working hard in our desire to make it better.”

The ministry of sports representative also urged the Africa Chess Confederation (ACC) to continue supporting chess in the country as it is not only a sport but an education tool.

Last month, Wanjala was appointed as a council member of the world governing body FIDE Social Commission. The commission is headed by Pablo Zarnicki from Argentina. Apart from Wanjala other council members are Yusuf Dogruer from Turkey, Philip Chetalain from Haiti and Shahab Uddin Shamin from Belgium.