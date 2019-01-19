Counties set to hold x-county trials.

EMMANUEL MASINDE

Athletics Kenya (AK) cross-country action is set for this weekend ahead of national-cum-trials ahead of World Cross Country championships in Aarhus, Denmark set for March.

The events include Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties will be staging their championships this Saturday in various fields, with majority of sub-county competitions having been held last weekend.

‘Home of Champions’ Elgeyo Marakwet will hold their event at Kondabilet High School; Uasin Gishu’s will be hosted at Huruma Grounds while Nandi will hold theirs at Kapsabet Showground in preparation for national trials to be held in Eldoret sports club in February.

Elgeyo Marakwet County, which is part of North Rift region will be the only county to host the county championships.

North Rift public relations officer Boniface Tiren said they will be hosting the championships as they prepare for Discovery Cross country championships on January 27 at Eldoret Sports Club.

“We will be the only county in the north rift region to conclude our championships as we want to finish with such championships as we head for Discovery. Other North Rift counties like Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Samburu and Turkana will stage their championships in the weekend of January 26,” said Tiren.

Following successful sub-county championships, six sub-counties in Uasin Gishu will be battling for county slots ahead of Central Rift championships at Huruma Grounds.

Huruma in Turbo sub-county has been hosting annual Wareng Tuskys cross-country championships and for the first time, organisers will be using the ground for their championships, the place that is set to host regional championships.