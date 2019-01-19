Real fight for Ngara, as Kanbis, Swami prowl.

Ngara Sports Club might have pulled an upset last weekend by beating bigwigs Stray Lions in a T20 clash, but this weekend could prove tight.

In the space of 48 hours, the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super Division newcomers meet traditional heavyweights Kanbis and Swamibapa.

These two matches will very well be the ultimate test of mettle especially after the two bigwigs also opened their campaign with solid wins against Sikh Union and Nairobi Kongonis respectively.

All eyes will be on Ngara SC who sits third on the standings with four points who showed true character against the 2017 NPCA Champions. Subham Patel and Tanveer Sheikh are players who add fair and bite to the unit especially down the middle area with the ball.

Today they face a different prospect in the defending champions who have Dhiren Gondaria scoring runs for fun having already more than half ton returns from his bat. Assisted by Rakep Patel and Sachin Bhudia on the crease, the Ngara opponents must be ready to feel some heat.

Tomorrow also will be a different cup of tea for Ngara SC depending on the approach in their innings. Swami has lethal firepower also in the frame of national team players Alex Obanda and Irfan Karim thus should pose difficult questions to Ngara whose strong point is the fine balance between bowling and batting.

At their last encounter against Lions, they posted a tidy 154/5 in their allotted overs while their opponents on resumption post 113/10 and will be looking at dangerous left hand batsman Subham Patel to lead the charge after his last impressive score of 75 not out.

In another match, Obuya Academy will be facing a wounded Stray Lions at Peponi School. This fixture is expected to raise fireworks given the personalities who play for both ends. The former should parade youngsters Gerald Mwendwa and Tom Ochien’g alongside the experienced siblings Collins and David Obuya to come against the charge of brothers Nehemiah Odhiambo and Shem Ngoche in an exciting family affair.

Obuya begun their campaign with a woeful display after putting in a score of a meagre 79/10 against Cutchi Leva’s 158/6 and will be hoping their batting improves especially since the entire order was dismissed easily.

The Forest Road derby between neighbours Nairobi Gymkhana and Sikh Union should also offer fodder for great competition. The match to be played at Simba Union grounds will see the hosts looking to make a mark over their rivals especially after a meek start to the Championship.