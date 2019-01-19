No change as Kabras land in Nairobi

Kenya Cup log leader Kabras Sugar boss Henley Du Plessis has made no substitution to the team travelling to Nairobi to clash Nondies as Kenya International Andrew Amonde returns to start at flank for the defending champs, a change made by Curtis Olago alongside two necessary backline shifts.

Kabras perfect lead in the standings will see the Sugar men hunt their seventh consecutive win with a bonus in mind. The Red Lion will not be a push over side, having matched up the defending champions at the Den to halt their 20 month unbeaten run on November 24 with a brave 27-22 win.

Nondescripts will be all out for home win to hold on their fourth place and hope third placed Quins fall to Mean Machine to trade places.

Nakuru at the Nakuru Athletic Club (NAC) will host the weekend’s double-header match where the hosts will be looking at bouncing back to winning ways coming off a loss to Harlequins.

A win for the home side could see them enter the playoff cut while the deejays will be the favorites in that match by courtesy of winning previous similar encounter at the same venue 23-16 last year.

Philip Owuor will skipper the home side which has lined a strong side with a capable bench to complete the hunt.

Against Nakuru in previous meeting, sevens speedster Leonard Mugaisi alongside experienced players prop Thomas Okidia and Centre Israel Soi will once again plan to make the best out of attacking space.

Meanwhile it will be a do or die for Strathmore Leos led by head coach John Mbai in a quest to taste a Kenya cup win in a first Kenya cup encounter against Menengai Oilers in the first clash of the day at 2pm at the NAC grounds.

Leos has a realistic chance of two place climb with a win to sit tenth having traded places with Oilers should Machine fail to capitalise on home advantage to upset Quins.

In a desperate first home clash Machine at second last position on the log will be looking at picking where they left it from against Quins in season 2016/17 match won 15-17 by Quins.

Machine need a win to ascend to ninth place currently manned by Blak Blad-depending on how immediate log rivals Oilers and Blad perform in their matches.

Impala head coach Frank Ndong has made six changes to his travelling squad to clash the Black Shirts at Railway’s club. Kenya Simbas International Onsomu will captain the Sarries side that kick started the year on a 20-22 loss to Nondies.

Mwamba boss Kevin Wambua has employed a lethal back row of Louis Kisia, Collins Injera and Tony Owuor while at the backline a solid centre partnership of Brad Owako and Mike Agevi will enjoy the benefits of the inclusion of a try scoring machine Billy Odhiambo at the wing.