Let your venture ride on the back of established outfits.

Francis Muli @PeopleDailyKE

Most established entrepreneurs will tell you that you cannot be an island when doing business.You could benefit much from your business peers, but much better from bigger firms that have established themselves as market leaders.

Here are some tips on how your venture can benefit from such entities:

-Getting goods on credit

You will discover that most small entities sell the same commodities with the market leaders, Sometimes, the SMEs buy their products from the bigger businesses. During such times, SMEs has insufficient funds to buy all the goods they need for their businesses to thrive. This makes customers to avoid them in preference to the ‘one-stop’ established businesses.

To avoid such, SMEs can establish a good rapport with the market leaders to get goods on credit and pay in installments as hey stabilise and win the trust for their customers.

1. Study their way to success

Most established businesses started as SMEs and can be a good benchmark for upcoming businesses. Despite the business environment being dynamic, there are codes of growth that will never change in business, and they could act as a guide. SME owners should study how the bigger businesses overcame local challenges.

2. Establish partnerships

It is believed that partnerships could hold the secret to survival for modern business. This is not limited to blue chip companies but can also apply to SMEs and other entities. It can be an alternative for credit facilities, where in this mode the bigger business entity holds a stake in the SME. This comes with security since you share losses the same way you share profits.

3. Price competitively

Most customers shun small businesses over exuberant prices. It is always good to benchmark your prices with those of bigger entities. The best economies have the best circulation of money, and so are the best business entities. Competitive pricing makes sure you sell more goods and services while exuberant prices makes sure you make maximum profits from few customers.