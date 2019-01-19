Bouncing back after shocking loss.

Hellen Njeri @PeopleDailyKE

Almost everyone has to deal with loss at some point. Whether it is the loss of a loved one or the loss of a office equipment, you are faced with the ripping away of something which you held dear to your heart.

When one is faced with a significant financial loss, you go through the same suffering and grief, but also want to react, to fight back. Whether it is because of an over investment in one particular project or because of a big medical bill, one is faced with the cognitive dissonance between what you thought was possible and the reality that you now face.a

You are also tempted to believe that you can get it back as quickly as you lost it, which is a fallacious belief. It took time to build up what you had, and while it was quickly lost, it will not be quickly rebuilt. It could be your business, career, money or gadgets.

The most common emotion when faced with loss is anger. Those feelings are most likely to spill over into aggressive behaviour such as lashing out. The sooner you can accept and embrace that there is no quick recovery from a sudden financial loss, the more likely you are to actually recover from the loss and move on. Here are some things to consider if you’ve faced a sudden large financial loss:

-Don’t make any sudden financial moves

Emptying out your pension or life savings to make up the difference will cause even more problems in the long run. You’ll have to pay taxes and you’ll also probably have to pay early withdrawal fees and charges. You’ll make a bad problem worse through compounding your expenses.

-Change your mindset and readjust your lifestyle

The first step in changing your mindset. A University of Michigan study shows that engaging in a mental exercise of imagining that you are an observer to the scene rather than the participant will help reduce the feelings of anger.

That money or the business is gone and is never coming back, and you cannot keep living as if it was there to be a backstop. Slash your expenses. For example: if you had two personal cars, you can reduce to just one and low-fuel consumption model.

Redefine your needs and cut down to essentials. You can build back to where you were, but you have to plug your leaks right away. If you have children depending on you, you need to explain to them what’s happening and you also need to reassure them.

-Look for additional sources of income

The quickest way to fill the hole is to get a bigger shovel to put more stuff into it. Do some research on businesses that you can do to earn more: you can also explore passive income engagements. You may also end up finding something better than you have or starting a new business which grows beyond what you expected.

-Talk about it with loved ones

You just had a big loss. It’s ok to be stunned by it. There will be some real feelings of hurt and anger and disappointment. Bottling up those emotions will give them nowhere to go and prevent you from releasing them to move on. It will also help you to start to objectively examine what caused the loss and what will prevent a future loss. Some of the ways to take care of the future is to consider having an insurance cover for your business premise/valuable items to mitigate the risk.

-Focus on the present and the future

What is in the past cannot be undone. Take a walk. Appreciate the fresh air, the open sky, the flowers. Envision an even better future.

Write down the things for which you are grateful. Come up with ideas for how you’re going to move from the present to the envisioned future.

Every morning, write down ideas for moving from the present to the envisioned future. It will be difficult at first, but it will get easier over time, and eventually, you’ll write down the idea which will work for you.

High net-worth individuals and businesses are known to lose money and still recover faster because they have large reserve.

A significant financial loss is going to hurt you, financially, emotionally, and spiritually. Address all of the aspects of the loss so that you can move on. Celebrate small goals and small milestones and give yourself a reason to look forward instead of backwards.