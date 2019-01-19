Film: Bernie the Dolphin

Year: 2018

Age: 8+

Rating: 8/10

Bernie the Dolphin is a family adventure with an ecological message. The story centres on siblings Kevin and Holly, who work together to make a dolphin documentary and, in doing so, present some information about marine life in a way viewers are likely to remember.

Growing up in St Augustine, Florida the siblings are always on the water and frequently see a mini-pod of dolphins. When Holly is in a boating accident, she’s rescued by the dolphin the pair had named Bernie. When Bernie disappears, the siblings conduct a search for their missing friend.

In the meantime, they stumble upon a real estate scheme to develop a nearby island and thus damage the ecosystem. Kevin and Holly must find a way to stop the real estate development, protect the sea animals’ habitat, and save Bernie the Dolphin.

The siblings’ relationship is almost too perfect; they do everything together, look out for each other, and tackle problems together. Their parents have a respectful, affectionate relationship.

Flipping some gender stereotypes, the mum is studying for her MBA and is often seen fixing the family boat, although the dad seems to be the one who lays down the law for the kids without much say from his wife.

The 92-minute film features aspirational, smart kids in a loving family that operates with a teamwork philosophy. The children use their unique passions and talents to uncover a suspicious real estate scheme, and their judgment only goes awry when they interpret parental guideposts the wrong way.

The dialogue is simple and straightforward, which can be helpful in a film made for children. Young viewers will probably learn a couple of things and may even take a deeper interest in protecting oceans and marine life.

On the flipside, the movie’s storytelling pace and style may not appeal to those with shorter attention spans. Though the story isn’t particularly creative, and the movie lacks the pizzazz of modern-day filmmaking, it sure makes a good movie night pastime. -Common Sense Media