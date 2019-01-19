The street king has spoken

Demakufu is not resting until he gets to where he wants to be. That’s why his newest mix tape circulating in mathrees is called Demakufu Sijafika Vol 5. Speaking to Nganya 254 with enthusiasm for the New Year, the mix-master is optimistic that it will be another period for him to grow and keep winning.

He recently dropped the 34-track mix tape and is hopeful that it will top the charts. “I want to let people know that I’m not yet at the peak and I’m working hard towards that goal,” he says adding that he is looking forward to learning more and sharing his work with his followers.

“The mix tape covers different musicians ranging from local hits, Naija, Dancehall, hip-hop, Ugandan vibes and many more. It has something for everyone,” he goes on.

Demakufu is in the process of supplying his creation to various counties in the country. Matatus from Ongata Rongai, Dandora, Kasarani, Umoja, Githurai, Embakasi, and Westlands already have their hands on the mix, which took him three weeks to create.

Demakufu has his eye on the ball and is not only dribbling on the turntables, but is also securing the bag with more entrepreneurial reinforcement. He is now in the garment business, creating and designing T-shirts and hoodies for the market niche he has carved.

Going at Sh700, the T-shirts come in various designs and colours, just as the hoodies that retail at Sh2,000 per piece. “The business is doing good so far and I’m monitoring it closely. I’m currently working with Homeboyz Radio where I have a show every Monday to Wednesday from 10 pm till midnight,” he quips.

He calls himself the Street King and it looks like he is pulling all stops to reign in these lanes. This deejay has grown so much and he owes this success not only to his talent, but to the matatu industry as well.

The nganya culture embraced his music and before long, he became a sensation on the decks. His career had a tumultuous beginning ,but when the time came for him to grow Demakufu took on a wave of fame and wiggled his name to the top.