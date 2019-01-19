Dirt & street – Joy Petrina Walker -Aviation Student -2015 Lifan GY 200

I learnt to ride on superbikes, but when I had to settle on a first bike I wanted a dual sport. I started riding when I was 11 years old but I didn’t take it too seriously.

My mum is a single parent of all girls and I didn’t want to stick out like a sore thumb and being the only one in the family wilding out and acting boyish.

Even though I liked it, I took my time to decide if it was something I wanted to pursue. Eventually I noticed that there were quite a number of lady bikers and that’s when I decided to join them.

Why did you go for this bike?

I wanted an off-road bike, reason being that when you are learning, you want a bike that will allow you to experience all kinds of roads and terrain.

There is no beating the versatility of a dirt bike. It can literally go anywhere and that way you get to hone your skills on all kinds of surfaces, unlike road bikes which limit you to smooth paved roads.

Because of the suspension, it’s also quite fun to throw about and even if I see a pothole, because the wheels are so huge, I can simply go through without worrying, unlike a street bike. With a street bike you can easily lose control when you hit a pothole, this is therefore much more practical.

Any downsides?

Yes, the off-road knobbly tyres are perfect for hooning about in the dirt, but unfortunately I do most of my riding on the roads. This is a bit unnerving when I try to lean in the corners as the treads are uneven and you feel it getting bumpy. That’s the last thing you want when cornering.

Also it could have more power, it’s only a 200cc, but I’m used to riding 600cc, so eventually I want to upgrade to something bigger.

Any adventures on the bike?

Not really, the bike is relatively new and the furthest I have been is to Kikuyu town. However, on other bikes I’ve been as far as Mombasa, Machakos and Athi River.