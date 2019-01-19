Don Masika - musician.

Which is your latest gadget and what do you love about it?

I am stuck between choosing either my laptop or my Panasonic Lumix GH5 camera, but will take the camera (Laughs) for the 4K quality, easy to use, best output in terms of service as well as handling.

How does it help in your work?

As an artist it has helped me to produce my own content and as a businessman it enables me get an alternative source of income when I lease it out. I am now well sought by organizations to offer videography and photography services. It is convenient since it is readily available with me and no disappointments in terms of delivery.

The gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

I would rather get another camera and have two than trade it for any other thing. A no would befit this query I believe.

What is your worst gadget ever and why?

Wow, I have never bought any bad thing I guess, whenever it stops serving me, I usually believe that it had served me to its limits.

What among your gadgets do you value the most?

My laptop, then camera and my phone, in that order.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

Wow, now my laptop (macbook) is quite expensive about Sh299,000 but the camera beats it at about Sh200,000 then you add its accessories, which are quite expensive.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

My phone followed by my laptop. Naturally I use my phone for calls, emails and keeping up on social media.

Which app do you use mostly on your phone and why?

Whatsapp. It is an alternative way of communication that’s quite direct, cheap and convenient. It is a handy app.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

A blackberry phone, because this is my lady’s favourite gadget.

The gadget you can’t live without and why.

I have to go with two. Phone and laptop as with these two I can conduct any kind of business from any corner of this world.

If you were to upgrade one of your most valued gadgets, what would you opt for and why?

I hardly buy expensive phones, never safe in Nairobi and smart phones have a two-year lifespan, hence I get an easily replaceable gadget just in case. But that is what I would upgrade, not sure to which one though.

While shopping for gadgets, do you look for brands or output?

Output definitely, this is why the camera I use is not as common to many Kenyans even professional videographers. There is a common brand they’ve really focused on.

The gadget you always wish you had.

A Sony camera and I am going for it, hopefully in the first half of this year. It is a powerful gadget ,but I don’t want to jinx my plans by saying which model.