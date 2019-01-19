Love at first hike – Binita Jagdish marries Kavit Mukesh Shah

Marcella Akinyi

How did you meet?

Kavit: We met at a day hike organised by Expeditions Maasai Safaris.

How long did you date?

Eight months.

How was the proposal?

As it was her first attempt at climbing the big mountain (Mt Kenya), after a few day hikes, I was unsure she would make it, but due to favourable weather conditions, good health and of course, God’s grace, we managed to make it to the peak in good time. She was totally stunned and surprised when I went down on one knee, removed the ring and asked; will you marry me?

For a moment, she froze in shock, not believing what was happening. But within no time, she looked into my eyes and said a big ‘Yes’. It was the best moment in our lives. Scaling the heights of the mountain with one of the highest peaks in Africa in the name of love was not a walk in the park. The proposal was attended by close family including my brother Punit Shah and friends, and organised by Expedition Maasai Safaris.

Your proposal attracted quite some attention

It was a total surprise when we saw our story featured in the newspaper and various social platforms.

What challenges did you face when planning your wedding?

Time constraints. We organised the whole event in approximately two months. Also, initially, it was tough getting all the different service providers together, however, in the end, as it was meant to happen, we managed to pull the wedding off in the best way possible, as we cooperated.

Take us through the process of an Indian wedding; the highlights during the five days of the traditional ceremonies and their significance

Mehndi night: During this ceremony, heena is used to apply designs on the bride’s hands and feet.

Sangeet night: This is a pre-party where families come together to sing, dance and revel in the joy of the upcoming union. Family members even give performances.

Mandap Ropan: A mandap is a temporary structure constructed for the purpose of the wedding ceremony. Prayers are held in this place before the wedding day.

Wedding: On this day, the actual ceremony occurs, where the girl’s father gives his daughter away and also the couple gives seven vows that they will obey throughout their married life.

Reception: A reception is held as a sort of welcome for those who attended the wedding. The couple receives their community, that is friends and family, for the first time as a newly married couple. Likewise, their friends and family receive the newlyweds as a married couple.

What were the surprises and disappointments on your wedding day?

The biggest and best surprise was that my friends organised the best groom’s car on the wedding day. It was a Range Rover Sport, which I’ve always been crazy about, and I never expected it.

If you plan everything in advance, and delegate all duties to the right people, you might not come across any disappointments. However, we did face a few disappointments from our service providers, which we choose not to dwell on.

Who helped you plan the wedding? Did you use a planner?

Our parents were the biggest support we had during the planning process, as they guided us at every point on what the ceremonies require. However, we ran around to find the right people with the right price, then drew a sketch and planned it ourselves. We could actually now be wedding planners for others!

How different are Indian weddings from other weddings?

Indian weddings are quite unique and colourful, as a number of rituals are performed.

Advice to couples planning a wedding?

Start the preparations early and always pay a deposit upfront for any service, and cooperate with each other at all stages.