Slip and Slide

The last time I went to an aqua park was back in 2016. This was during a holiday in Mombasa when we decided to spend a day at Wild Waters. I remember I was so excited.

The park was,as usual, full to the brim and the slides were a bit intimidating. Come to think of it, I will write a separate article on it and how I lost my costumes and almost got roughed up by a bunch of beach boys. But that’s a story for another day.

There’s a documentary on some of the biggest aqua parks in the world. Most of them are found in the US of A, Asia and also in Dubai. They are breathtaking establishments with some of the slides and water rides up to a mile long.

Located at the Waterfront Mall, Karen, Maji Magic Aqua Park is Africa’s first inflatable water park, but not at the scale you would get in the aforementioned countries. Come to think of it, it can’t even measure up to the Splash Water World that closed down or Wild Waters in Mombasa. It doesn’t have water slides or the lazy rivers that you’d expect to find in a water park.

The park has slides, balance beams, climbing walls, trampoline and rope swings that act as obstacles to navigate through the water. Think of it like our very own Ninja Warrior obstacle course.

But before you even get started there is the safety briefing, which I didn’t really pay much attention to. One of the requirements at the park is that you should be able to swim, at least 25metres without aid. The park has a team of lifeguards ready to assist with tips and tricks for scaling the obstacles.

The Sh2,000 fee is inclusive of a wetsuit and once I’d found one that fit, I was ready. I started with the slides, spending the first few minutes laughing at my friend’s repeated failure and how they kept falling back into the water. The slides are quite fun, though I hit the water really hard and got a thunderclap headache for my efforts. Thank God I had a helmet and inflatable swim vest on.

The balance beam is another fun part though quite hard if you don’t have the agility of a feline. I kept sliding and the beams toppled over. The rope swings were the most difficult for me. It was torturously painful on my arms and gave up at first trial. Scaling the walls was not so bad, but my acrophobia got the best of me.

You can also try the stand-up paddle boarding where you just stand on what looks like a surfboard and propel your way along with a single paddle.

Maji Magic is not a place where you can just saunter into on your own, but rather as a team and best believe you will have the time of your life. For Team building, birthdays, school trips, or a hangout event with friends this works perfectly and is conveniently located in the outskirts of the city in Karen at the Waterfront Mall. Every session takes an hour at Sh2,000 per person.