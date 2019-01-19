Dipping in Diani

Diani, a place I would love to describe as my safe haven. On a cold Friday afternoon, we take off from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport for the Ukunda airstrip. Take off in a small plane is not something I think I will ever get used to, its very uneasy. But after that, I comfortably flip through my Maid in SA pages.

The book is magic and the perfect read for a mini weekend vacation. I’m in a white tee and a pair of jeans, comfortable travel wear, but when we arrive Diani, I immediately regret my choices. Its hot and sticky humid. All I wanted was to get into a swimsuit and lie beside the pool, with a tall cold glass of Piña colada.

We check into Diani Reef, take a few pictures for the gram then settle into our rooms. A bowl of fruits awaits, but I can’t even pay attention to the monkey trying to come into the room, I’m in awe.

The room is spacious, and to top it off, it has a beachfront view. My room is named after a Guinea fowl, has a small bar set up and apart from a big king size bed, it has an area allocated for lounging, more like a living room zone. I love space, especially when, I’m on holiday as I don’t want to be squeezed up in a box.

Diani reef is a big hotel, and I don’t know why I always get lost finding my room when I’m down at the coast. The hotel has 143 rooms and suites. It has another wing, which houses a spa with a health bar and yet another pool.

One place I spent hours in is the main pool I’m not the best swimmer so this pool was perfect, there is no deep-end so the pool is the same level all around. There is also a pool bar with sitting stones inside the pool. You can swim and drink like a fish if you know what I mean.

Mealtime is also exciting, not because of matters stomach but because they make every mealtime worth your stay. The food tastes like it was made at home, with love and care, unlike the usual bland hotel food. There are so many activities that you could take part in while at Diani, such as sky diving, snorkelling and golfing to mention but a few.

I tried my hand, and feet, at snorkelling when I went for a boat ride in the deep sea. Something I will never repeat again. I’m adventurous with food, but draw the line at activities that risk my very existence. But I’m getting ahead of myself. We wore our life jackets and then dived into the water, the best part about this experience is swimming with fish and the beautiful view underwater.

Stripped fish, sea urchins and all manner of aquatic life are on display through the turquoise water for your viewing pleasure. However, breathing through the snorkel tube is a bit uncomfortable, and limits how you much you can breathe in, or out.

Then comes the time to go back to shore. When I was climbing up the ladder, it was so difficult for me to get back into the boat. It may be my weight, but nevertheless, it was an emotional climb. I wanted to give up and just hold onto the rope with the floater back to shore. Unrealistic, I know, but that’s how bad it was.

After five attempts or so, I finally managed to get back in the boat. The ladder is a bit short and they can’t make it any longer, it’s a two or three step model that doesn’t swing far under the boat.

Anyway, it is a great experience, and Diani is an awesome place for it. Also, after a great swim, they organised lunch at the beach. So, I was able to indulge in some comfort food and forgot the ordeal that left me quite emotional. I will be a repeat offender at Diani reef, but snorkeling won’t be part of my to-do list next time.