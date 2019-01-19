Molecular gastronomy and mixology

Samuel Nguyo is a 33-year-old honest and down to earth man who is deft at mixing drinks and creating great cocktails.

He started his mixology journey back in 2005 as a steward at Mercury Lounge. This is where he trained and practiced before moving to Tribe Hotel and later on back to Mercury Lounge. He quit employment five years ago and started his own cocktail bar, Mojitos Lounge, in Roysambu, where he operates to date.

He has been actively involved in cocktail challenges in the country, amongst them the ‘Oscar of bartending’ that is the Diageo World Class and managed to be one of Kenya’s finalists for 2017. In 2018, he managed to scoop the ‘best cocktail award’ during the Wordclass hit of the moment competition

How was your childhood and what did you want to become when you grew up? Did you envision yourself as a mixologist?

I actually wanted to become a priest. I did minor seminary studies and even proceeded to Christ the King Major Seminary in Nyeri.

But I somehow got sidetracked and instead chose to become a steward at Mercury Lounge at ABC. Back then mixology had not yet come to Kenya, but I was deeply fascinated by alcohol and liqueurs. I grabbed the opportunity to learn from the bottom up and haven’t looked back since.

Tell us about your passion for mixology and food?

I won the 2018 Diageo Worldclass hit of the moment with a cocktail named ‘Rocky Bizarre.’ It was a cocktail made in a sweet potato glass where you could sip the cocktail then bite the glass, thereby incorporating bar bites and cocktails in one.

It was a culmination of my two hobbies; trying out new recipes and mixing drinks. My nickname is ‘The Bar chef’ as I believe that pairing food and cocktails makes the drinking experience more enjoyable.

How does your typical day look like?

I am not a morning person. Unless I have a meeting I will rarely be up before noon. I will wake up at noon and do a mis-en-place at home.

This is where I make syrups and liqueurs for the week at the bar at home, pick mint which I grow at home and then plan to pick up anything else that is needed at the bar from nearby groceries. I am always at the Mojitos Lounge by four in the afternoon when we open till closing time, which depends on the time the last client leaves.

Over the last seven years, you have won various awards signifying the amount of effort you have put in your work. What do the various accolades mean to you?

Apart from the Masterclass win, I won a 2017 competition, which involved the blind tasting of whiskies and was the 1st runner up in the Ciroc Taste Awards in 2011, among other awards. These awards are testament that hard work pays. They encourage me to keep going as hard work never goes unnoticed.

How did you manage to get into Diageo bartender training programs and how has the experience been for you and your career prospects?

The training programmess are intensive. Two months of hands on learning with a side of fun and entertainment. There is an open forum whereby mixologists present their signature cocktails in three hits. A few mixologists are picked in the final stage and enrolled into the programme. If you are lucky enough, like I was, to get noticed and picked for the programme, it is a boost to your career as it sets you apart from your peers.

What are some of the cocktails that one can prepare at home during the fiscally lean first month of the year?

You can pare down cocktail making to the basics so that everyone can make their own cocktail at home. Instead of shaking a cocktail just build it with the ingredients you have in the house. You can mix whiskies with cola and vodka with Schweppes and have a good time.

Mixology has emerged as one of the most popular and upcoming careers, especially for young people in the current generation. How do you think this trend will shape out in the coming years?

The future is definitely in pairing cocktails with food, which is the space I am already playing in. Molecular gastronomy and molecular mixology, which is simply an in-depth look at the chemical structure of food and drinks with a view to better pairings, are two emerging trends that are sure to pick up speed in the Kenyan food and bar scene.