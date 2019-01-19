A taste of Milan

Last Saturday a new club called Milan opened its doors to the public for the first time. The new club, located on the second floor of the Mirage, off Waiyaki way is a luxurious space divided up in three sections; the usual bar and lounge, a VIP section that’s accessed strictly by buying a bottle of your favourite and a VVIP section that overlooks the rest of the club.

The club opens up onto a balcony that gives you a wide view of the highway and a wonderful view of the setting sun. The décor is upscale with hints of gold complimenting the earth tone furnishings, custom made hardwood tables and kushy soft stools for your tushy.

Wherever you sit, the club feels comfortable, spacious and airy. This is on purpose as the establishment serves as both a restaurant during the day and a lounge in the evening. It also features a live kitchen where you can see the food being prepared and for me this was the outstanding feature.

No not the kitchen but rather the food which, unlike most bar food, was made to a very high standard and was very effective in getting my taste buds excited. I settled for a chicken burger with bacon and a side of coleslaw, which no words can ever do justice.

A friend’s serving of pork chops with a side of fresh broccoli went down just as well, showing that they kitchen staff knew what they were doing. Both the burger and pork chops cost Sh1,280 each and a glance at the menu shows most items cost around Sh800 and Sh2,000. If you are a teetotaler there are also moctails going for Sh300.

To further enhance the vibe were resident DJ Young K assisted by DJ Lil Russian churning out slow EDM and House hits. Both ladies impressed the whole night with choice tracks of both local and international genres that made the evening go down well.

The main club was full to capacity by 1am and they had to close the doors to the waiting public. Club Milan is the latest addition to the Westlands nightlife and going by the launch night, it’s off to a running start.