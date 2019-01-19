Masauti: It’s personal, not business

Top rising singer Masauti has laughed off claims that he has been signed by funnyman Jalang’o. The two have been enjoying a new bromance with the singer reaping massive rotation on media.

“Jalang’o is a cool buddy of mine. He is doing a great job out there promoting Kenyan talent and music, and for that I am grateful. However, I have not been signed by him, but he has been instrumental in pushing my latest song, Kiboko,” he told PD Wikendi via phone.

Masauti has relocated to Nairobi and has also changed management since his last project. “I am happy with my new team and I hope it will pave way for many other projects and hopefully artistes who are struggling out there,” he said.