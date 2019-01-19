In the spirit of getting our lives in order this year

With the rise of financial advice sites in recent years, discussing money has become less of a social taboo. In a recent survey, research site YPulse reported the Internet as the top source for money wisdom among 25-33-year-olds, which indicates that millennials are increasingly becoming financial-conscious.

Despite this trend, financial company SoFi found that while 40 per cent of 25-34-year-olds are using apps and digital tools for personal finance, almost 40 per cent reported being unsuccessful in reaching their financial goals.

Perhaps it’s due to the large number of resources available or the lack of a comprehensive guide that ties together all the moving parts of one’s personal finances. People are either too overwhelmed to make a decision or they don’t know how to make the information work for them.

Whatever the reason, the worst thing someone can do when it comes to managing their finances is what personal finance advisor Ramit Sethi calls the DNA (Do Nothing Approach).

That can have you living paycheque to paycheque, with ever-growing debt and little to no money for retirement. So, if you’ve managed to make strides toward your financial goals, congratulations! It’s no easy feat. If you’re struggling with it, here’s a guide to help steer you in the right direction:

Get rid of debt

Before you do anything (save or invest), if you have student loans, a mortgage or any other bills and debts, it’s better to start paying them off first. Why? Because you’ll also have to cover high interest fees if you let your balance carry over to subsequent pay periods.

Save aggressively

People usually end up living paycheque to paycheque because they don’t put money aside for emergencies. According to a report by financial expertise firm Bankrate, majority of young people don’t have enough cash to cover an unexpected Sh50,000 expense.

Life happens and one can never predict expenses that fall outside their budget. Setting money aside creates a safety net, which can keep one from taking on debt in the event of an emergency.

It’s better to open a savings account with a competitive rate than just put your savings in a piggybank or an account that doesn’t earn you interest. The average annual return may seem like a small percentage, but you still get more for just letting your money sit in a such an account.

Find creative ways to increase your income

Sometimes, you’re so strapped for cash that the only way to save, spend within your means and invest simultaneously is to make more money. Whether you successfully negotiate a raise, start a profitable side hustle or build a business, train yourself to think outside the box in order to boost your overall earnings.

When you create multiple streams of income, if one fails, you’ll have others to back you up. Your earning potential is also limitless when you put your eggs in more than one basket.

nNow that you are debt-free, have an emergency fund and multiple streams of income, you are ready to invest. With an average annual return of eight percent, investing is the single most effective way to grow your money. The earlier you start, the more profitable it is.

Research options such as stocks and bonds, and talk to a financial advisor who can share with you investment ideas within your scope and reach. Make sure you understand each of the options, so you know exactly what you’re getting into, and how it will help you grow your money.

Automate your finances

In his book I Will Teach You to Be Rich, Ramit Sethi advises building an automated system to handle your money, so that you don’t have to manually pay your bills or send money to your savings and investment accounts. Compile a list of all the accounts you need to regularly pay to, then link to your account that’s also periodically credited. This system is an efficient way to manage money.

When it comes to managing your money, be proactive. Your future self will thank you later.