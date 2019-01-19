Supreme court nullifies Wajir West MP win

It was a bag of mixed fortunes yesterday after the Supreme Court nullified the election of a legislator but spared six others from a by-election. Wajir West voters will return to the ballot box after the court nullified the election of MP Mohamed Kolosh.

The petitioner, Abdirahman Mohamud had told the court that the election was not conducted in accordance with constitutional principles and that there were massive irregularities.

Members of Parliament, Anne Wanjiku Kibe (Gatundu North), Babu Owino (Embakasi East), David Kangogo (Marakwet East) Christopher Omulele (Luanda) and Moses Lessonet (Eldama Ravine) and Senator Anuar Loitiptip ( Lamu) got a respite after the court ruled their election in the 2017 General Election was valid.

Loitiptip will continue to serve as the Lamu Senator after the court ruled that he was denied a fair trial when the Court of Appeal nullified his election victory. Senator James Orengo, who led Owino’s legal team said justice had been served.