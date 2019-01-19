Ruto urges the Judiciary to discharge duties diligently

DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Judiciary to discharge its mandate diligently and in accordance with the law.

Ruto said Kenyans have confidence in the Judiciary, adding that it has a responsibility to discharge its duties independently.

The DP spoke on Friday at Thogoto Teachers College, Kiambu, during the funeral service of the late Prof Abel Mugenda, the husband of Prof Olive Mugenda, a member of the Judicial Service Commission and former Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor.

“I want the Chief Justice to know that we have confidence in the Judiciary. It is the expectation of all Kenyans that it will discharge its duties in accordance with the Constitution,” he said.

At the same time, Ruto said the government would continue to review and reform the Education sector to meet the needs of Kenyans. He said implementation of the competency-based curriculum was on course.

“We want a system that responds to the needs and requirements of our nation,” he said, adding that the government was moving closer to 100 per cent transition of students to Form One.

“It is better for us to manage a crisis of students in schools than at home. We will deal with the challenges and ensure all children are in school to attain knowledge and skills,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in a speech read on his behalf by Ruto, eulogised the deceased as a great scholar, who imparted young people with the skills and knowledge, especially on research.

Cabinet Secretaries Margaret Kobia (Public Service), Sicily Kariuki (Health), Amina Mohamed (Education) and CJ David Maraga, among others, attended the event.