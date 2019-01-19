Five DusitD2 terror suspects charged, detained for 30 days

Magistrate told the accused were arrested over their possible involvement in aiding, abetting the attack

Bernice Mbugua and Murimi Mutiga

Five DusitD2 terror attack suspects were yesterday detained for 30 days to allow Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) to conduct further investigations.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku detained Joel Ng’ang’a Wainaina, Oliver Kanyango Muthee, Gladys Kaari Justus, Guleid Abdihakim and Osman Ibrahim saying the offence they were being investigated on was serious and required time.

ATPU, through prosecutors Eddie Kadebe and Duncan Ondimu, told the court that the five were arrested due to their possible involvement in aiding and abetting the terrorist attack that took place in DusitD2 Hotel Complex on January 16.

An affidavit sworn by ATPU investigating officer Monica Githaiga says police recovered a mobile phone with a Safaricom line, Nokia mobile phone without a simcard and extensively damaged laptop in the motor vehicle the assailants were driving.

Investigations led to the discovery of another mobile phone number registered under a person only known as Erick and which was used to register 11 other mobile phone numbers.

The court heard that the first suspect, Wainaina, a taxi driver, was arrested on January 16 around MP Shah Hospital after information gathered showed that on diverse dates, he ferried one of the attackers to various venues.

Muthee, also a taxi driver, was arrested after investigations showed he ferried to the complex one of the attackers who was latter killed.

“Brief interviews have shown he has given contradictory information as to how he moved from his alleged base in Gigiri to the scene of the attack. It has also emerged that on January 12, he was at JKIA. He claimed that he was taking some of his clients to the airport,” stated Githaiga.

Data records

Justus, an M-Pesa agent, was arrested in Maua in Meru county after perusal of call data records showed that she was in communication with Erick.

“Last year, she facilitated an MPesa transaction for an individual who identified himself as Erick who at the time told her that he did not have a National ID. Investigations show that her number and the said Erick were in communication this year,” said Githaiga.

The fourth suspect, Abdihakim, a Canadian national, was arrested on January 17 in Suncity area within Nairobi county after investigations showed that a person identified as Peter was requested by one of the attackers to use his phone number to call another number belonging to Abdihakim.

On the same day, Ibrahim was arrested at Two Rivers Mall in Kiambu county after investigations revealed that he met one of the attackers on January 8.

In Mombasa, anti-terror detectives hunting down associates of the terror attack suspects have arrested another woman in connection with the raid.

Investigating team

So far, at least 20 people have been arrested in Mombasa, Nairobi, Isiolo and Kiambu in connection with the attack that left 21 people dead and scores injured. The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has appointed a five-member team to help in the investigations.