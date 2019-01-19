Pressing on

It’s been a difficult week in Nairobi. We started off laughing at people’s 10-year-old photos hashtagged #10yearchallenge, before a gang of marauding gunmen stormed 14 Riverside and executed a despicable attack in coordinated operations.

Another day of terror unfolded in our beloved country that fateful Tuesday afternoon. It’s clear the need for better tools to help us fight the war against terrorism has become more urgent than ever, and we can only hope and pray that was the last of one too many lethal assaults.

It may seem like a horrible way to start off the year, but don’t give up. As author Ken Poirot once said, there is no disgrace in being knocked down, there is only shame in not getting back up. Carry on with your resolutions towards having your best year yet. You can take some time to grieve, and when you’re settled, pick up from where you left off.

Last week, we looked at health and dieting, which ranks highly in the list of new year resolutions people make. Featuring closely is money matters. Many want to make better financial decisions and have that aspect of their life better managed, especially for long-term economic planning and security. We have a few tips in our main feature this week to get you started. Happy reading!