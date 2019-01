The Supreme Court has this morning nullified the election of Wajir West Member of Parliament Mohamed Ahmed Kolosh, upholding the high court ruling that there was a deliberate attempt to suppress the will of the voters.

At the same time the court has also upheld the election of Embaksi East MP Babu Owino, Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip, Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen and Gatundu North MP Wanjiku Kibe.