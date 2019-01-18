KRU defiant on demands, insist on sponsorship and support

Alex Njue @PeopleSport11

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU)will only concede to the Shujaa players demands if sponsors come in to save the situation, confirmed chairman Richard Omwela who blames Shujaa for taking rugby back.

Senior sevens players have not showed up at the RFUEA Grounds for training sessions and were not included in the 2019 list pending an agreement with the players who have rejected the union revised salaries.

In the team naming event for the national sevens team to participate in HSBC World Series in Hamilton and Sydney on Wednesday, KRU chairman Richard Omwela blamed the sevens players for digging own pit after masking Brand Kenya logo on the shirt in London Sevens in 2017/18 season.

“We have been having issues with senior players of the sevens as a result of shielding the sponsors logo last season in London. We have had serious conversations, the effects of that was that sponsors stayed away, a situation that has brought rugby back,” said Omwela at the RFUEA Grounds during the sevens team naming event.

As a result according to the union boss that move derailed talks with sponsors who opted to abandon the sport having witnessed the union ‘lacked control’ over the senior players.

The union then sacked former sevens coach Innocent Simiyu despite registering a season best performance of 104 points and two second place finishes.

‘Namcos’ Simiyu was replaced by former sevens assistant and Homeboyz coach Paul Murunga ascended to power assisted by Kevin Wambua but the pair is yet to produce good results due to the ongoing senior players’ boycott which has left them to shift focus to building a new crop of players.