Kisumu host second-placed Monks in KRU Championship fixture

Beleaguered Silverstone Kisumu host second placed Catholic Monks in the seventh round of Kenya Rugby Union Championship season 2018/2019 Mamboleo Showgrounds this weekend.

Coach Howard Okwemba has been struggling to find their footing in the championship and will be keen to utilise the home ground advantage to help them turn around their dwindling fortunes.

Coach Okwemba has acknowledged the stiff challenge posed by the Catholic University students and urged his charges to play out their full potential.

“Monks are so far among the favorites for promotion to the Kenya Cup, we must be very cautious in our approach,” he said.

Monks have accumulated 23 points in six matches two points below log leaders United States International University Africa (USIU-Africa) – Martials.

“We are at home and we must prove our mantle at our home ground, let them expect nothing but a lose,” he said.

Catholic leapfrogged Bulls to second place after beating Western Bulls 27-10 on Sunday. Okwemba side suffered their second successive loss of the season after being thrashed by Martial 18-10 last weekend.

Okwemba said their current position has raised concerns regarding their ability to fight for promotion.

“The league is increasingly becoming competitive and everyone is pulling all their stops in directions,” he said.

They are placed fifth with 16 points in the league.

The Lakeside team brought in new players of Reinhardt Ashioya (centre), Erastus Wanyama (scrum half) and Victor Bii (second row) in bid to strengthen his side.