Amateur player makes a mark in game after years of steady improvement

From using borrowed golf clubs to play at little-known Njoro Golf Club to owning the latest golf set worth Sh 900,000, Samuel Njoroge has grown through the phases to become one of the best amateur golfers Kenya has ever produced.

Njoroge had his best season so far, winning five of the 16 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) legs to be named the Golfer of the Year.

He won the Kenya Amateur Strokeplay championships at Sigona in October, granting him his maiden entry to the 2019 Kenya Open. His overall series award later cemented his place at the Open which has since joined the European Tour after running as a challenge tour for the last 25 years.

“I never thought I would take up golf as a full time career until I left college. From 2012 I played while still in a technical college studying business management and IT. I moved to Nanyuki in 2014 where I lived with a relative and played for a year before Railways came calling and that’s when I took up golfing full time,” Njoroge said.

His journey to the top of the golf circles is an interesting one as the 24-year-old was first introduced to the sport by his father Joseph Chege, himself a golfer, at age nine. At the time, he would just walk the Njoro course and use other golfer’s clubs to play from time to time. Little did he know that he was cultivating interest in a sport that would later become his livelihood.

It was not until he finished primary school that he joined the juniors club and began taking keen interest in the game. In high school, he set a target of playing for the national team, a dream that came to pass in 2017.

“I went to Njoro high school and being a day school, it was easy for me to golf over the weekends. It became easier to access clubs as my elder brother, John Wangai, was bought a set at the age of 18. After high school I automatically became a member of Njoro Golf Club as our father had already subscribed to a family membership,” explained Njoroge who spends at least eight hours of his day training and playing.

It was not until 2012, at the age of 18, that Njoroge owned his first golf kit bought at a cost of Sh25,000 by the father. He started playing off handicap 10 and moved up the ranks to his current handicap of +2 which he attained in 2016.

The soft-spoken golfer became a member of the Railways Golf Club in 2015 and had to move to Nairobi from Nanyuki. It was while playing for Railways that he was included in the national team and finished fourth at the Zone V competitions in Zambia in 2017. He also played in the Victoria Cup in Uganda and East Africa championship in Tanzania lifting both titles.