Used vehicles with 1,500cc engine to be phased out in two years

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

The ban on importation of second-hand vehicles and particularly those above 1,500cc and older than three years, could come a lot sooner, as the government embarks on implementation of a draft copy of Motor Vehicle Policy (MVP) beginning June 30.

Speaking yesterday, Industry, Trade and Co-operatives Cabinet secretary Peter Munya said the process will be done systematically and that there was no turning back on that move.

“The first year from June 30, no vehicles above 1,500cc of more than five years old will be imported into this market, the following year the same engine capacity will be slashed to three years and the year after we will lower it to one year and later to zero,” said Munya in an interview with a local television network.

Vehicle policy

“By 2021, we will not have importation of any used vehicles above 1,500cc. If you need such a vehicle, you will buy a new one,” he added. The motor vehicle policy was being prepared by Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers and auto vehicle players and companies but continue to face hostility from car importers who insist they were not consulted when such plans were being mooted.

But Munya disagreed, saying appropriate consultations had been conducted. “It (MVP policy) should be ready by end of the month since it has gone through the stakeholders’ engagement,” he added.

The new piece of legislation is meant to shield local vehicle manufacturers from what new vehicle dealers believe is unfair market competition brought by importers of second-hand vehicles.

It seeks to lower the age limit of car imports coming into the country from eight to five years while at the same time guaranteeing tariff-free to some vehicle parts being produced in the country.

The move will now make it difficult for buyers of such vehicles, popular on Kenyan roads to pay more for such purchases owing to high duty fees and associated costs of buying cars manufactured in recent years.

The government, further targets to reduce the level of motor parts importation in order to make it possible for local companies to buy from local manufacturers of vehicle parts to help grow the industry and make it competitive.