Bruce, the iconic music maker

Friends and family of the late Bruce Odhiambo yesterday eulogised him as a trailblazer in the creative industry. During a star-studded event to celebrate the life of the departed legendary music producer at Nairobi Baptist Church, mourners led by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja remembered Bruce for the role he played in mentoring others, especially the youth in the music industry.

One by one, the mourners paid tributes to the entertainment icon, as different artistes took to the podium to pay their last respects through songs produced by Bruce at his studio, Johari Cleff based at house number six on Scenic Apartments, off Rose Avenue in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Music industry

The First Lady said the former Youth Enterprise Development Fund chairman was instrumental in making her Beyond Zero campaign the brand it is, through his relentless effort. She poked some humour when she said that Bruce would be remembered for his favourite phrase, “It is never that serious.”

“Bruce was an icon and trailblazer in the music industry, who has left an indelible mark in the music industry as well as an important member and leader of the Beyond Zero campaign,” she said.

Sakaja praised Bruce’s dedication to the creative industry, adding that he was part of the crop of artistes that Bruce nurtured. He intimated it was Bruce who came up with ‘I believe’, which was The National Alliance party’s campaign slogan in 2013.

“Those of us in the industry and government should seriously consider the creative industry as a source of employment. We must bring back that proposal of playing 60 per cent local content in our stations. Bruce started and rooted for the ‘Play Kenyan Music’ campaign and in his honour, I will bring back to the House that proposal, so that it helps sort out some of the issues affecting artistes such as royalty payment for artistes,” he said.

Filmakers

In a speech read on his behalf by Machawood CEO Victor Muniafu, Machakos county Governor Alfred Mutua remembered Bruce as a close friend, adding that he was instrumental in establishing Machawood — a platform for filmmakers and other creatives in Machakos. Mutua said that it was Bruce who designed the amphitheater at the Machakos People’s Park.

“We must remember what Bruce has done to the creative industry and we should do so by establishing the Bruce Odhiambo Foundation to help his children and other creatives. I will be donating Sh1 million to the cause,” said Mutua.

Celebrities led by Hollywood-based actor and filmmaker Benjamin “Benji” Onyango revisited their childhood memories in Jericho, Nairobi, where the two grew up together attending Jericho Baptist Church.

“I wasn’t surprised, years later when he came to America to visit me and we went to the Guitar Center where he bought recording equipment for his studio.

He was always destined to go places and places he did go.

Breaking barriers that many of us poor youth from the slums of Jericho only dreamed of,” said Benji.

Brands

A legion of artistes among them Pitson, Amos and Josh, Suzzane Gachukia, June Gachui, Pete Odera, Dan Aceda and Sauti Sol and comedians Walter Mong’are aka Nyambane and Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill, all eulogised Bruce as the pillar that helped establish their brands.

DS Njoroge, the owner of the famous 10,000 Watts Omega Sounds, eulogized Bruce as a remarkable sound engineer who helped his sound business burgeon.

“A lot of people know about 10,000 Watts, but do not know that it was Bruce who tuned the sound to that level. We toured with him as our sound engineer when Awilo Longomba toured Tanzania. Both Awilo and Koffi Olomide (veteran Congolese musicians) have sent their condolences,” said Njoroge.

Bruce passed away on January 7 at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest. His remains will be interred tomorrow at his rural home in Koru village in Kisumu county.