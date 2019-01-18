Vigilance remains key to averting terrorism

As the country comes to terms with terrorism and the magnitude of this threat following the latest attack at Nairobi’s upscale DusitD2 complex, it is time to retrospect on the lessons learned from the tragedy.

For starters, it is critical that Kenyans appreciate that the fight against terrorism is asymmetrical, and that there are no visible or tangible enemy to be vanquished as in the case of open battle. This means high-levels of vigilance, not just for security apparatus, but every Kenyan, is not an option.

The importance of vigilance is buttressed by revelations that one of the Tuesday attackers had lived in a gated Muchatha estate, Kiambu county, since last year. Could a keener eye and presence of mind have helped? Given the sobering fact that such engineers of evil could be in our midst, every Kenyan may want to ask; just who is or are my neighbours?

Maybe if the Nyumba Kumi initiative, into which millions of shillings were sunk, was as effective as envisaged, it would have averted such attack and other preventable crimes. Perhaps, it is time an audit was conducted to establish why the initiative seems to have flopped.

The Tuesday attack also provides an apt opportunity to reflect on our policing and intelligence gathering mechanisms, and to ask if there had been any inkling of looming strike.

Further, media reports quote individuals who saw suspicious behaviour by the attackers, but hesitated to report to the authorities.

This may point to the need to build amiable police-civilian relationship, especially by ensuring our authorities are both receptive and approachable. The public should be sensitised on where and when to report such issues. For instance, a suspicious car parked at a certain spot for hours daily, where the owner is not known, must arouse suspicion and be reported.

It is also critical that the police service root out rogue officers who compromise security by sharing information with villains, or pocket some 30 pieces of silver to look the other way as criminals infiltrate or roam the country.

But the overriding reality of our circumstances is the cardinal requirement that we must all be our brother’s keeper, remain vigilant and alive to our surroundings.

Above all, Kenyans must continue to display unity and patriotism as seen this week, because anything contrary would give undue delight to the enemy.