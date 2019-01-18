From cops to keyboard warriors, Kenyans united

This week, the winter of Kenya’s sorrow crawled out of the woodworks, once again. The serenity of Nairobi’s western suburbs was disrupted when the evil hand reached out to draw pain, blood, fear, sorrow and death. Yet in the midst of it all, the spirit of the nation was, more than ever, unbowed, calm and almost mocking.

Mocking in the way our institutions, especially security agents, rallied to respond to the terror attack. The last major attack in the Kenyan capital was at the Westgate Mall in 2013 when the country held its breath as the evil forces were neutered.

While Westgate was in everybody’s face due to its proximity to the nation’s heartbeat, terror has visited several other places. The more heart-wrenching was the attack at the Garissa University, when predominantly young lives and dreams were cut short prematurely.

A gospel crooner sang a while back that we fall down, but we stand up again. Our institutions that not too long ago appeared overwhelmed when faced with an attack have, with time, become stronger. Top on the list, arguably, is the uniformed team. The selfless men and women who suffer long hours in back-breaking training have in the past received ridicule without measure.

But not this time. Security officers who deployed to counter the 14 Riverside Drive attack on Tuesday came off as confident and brave. Their confidence was infectious and spread through the system with deliberate briefing to the nation that brought calm. As the nation turned off its lights Tuesday night to sleep, it seemed assured all would be well.

In the past, it was the Red Cross Society that played the adult role in the room. While these angels of support still bring reassurance, that role is now shared. It will turn out that this nation does not ask for much, just that the institutions rise to the occasion when the moment demands it.

Kenyan keyboard warriors are usually difficult to please. Their opinions are as diverse as their keyboards and they seldom fail to find fault. Their default usually is the media. We have always argued that the Kenyan media are not as bad as we characterise it.

The reporting this time round was as good as it could get under the circumstances. The People Daily newspaper probably performed way better than its competition, with a headline that reassured the nation in the wake of terror. It was a headline that was as simple as it captured the mood of the people—Kenya unbowed.

But, there is a band of media players who never miss an opportunity to spoil a party. This time it was the global leader New York Times that violated the rules. Were it a Kenyan newspaper, the Media Council of Kenya would have summoned it for a tongue-lashing and the film board would have slammed them.

In their photos accompanying the Nairobi attack story, NYT did not only depict terror, blood and pain but death too. As usual, Kenyans wasted no time and directed their anger at the paper Henry Raymond founded in 1851. The paper is ranked 17th worldwide in circulation, second largest in the US, and has won more top journalism awards than any other paper in the US. Its conduct goes to show how the best can get it wrong.

Meanwhile, kudos to our security officers, Kenyans and the media. However, they must not slacken but build onto this stellar performance. For now, the nation must pronounce its pride.The writer is the Dean, School of Communication at Daystar University