Court to rule on Queen’s Counsel in Mwilu case

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

The High Court will rule next Thursday whether to allow Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi to participate in the case in which Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has challenged her prosecution.

The five-judge Bench will also rule on whether senior counsel James Orengo and Okong’o Omogeni will be barred from representing Mwilu in the case.

Justices Hellen Omondi, Mumbi Ngugi, Chacha Mwita, Francis Tuiyot and William Musyoka yesterday heard that the appointment of Qureshi was irregular and the Gazette Notice of his appointment should be declared illegal, null and void.

Foreign advocate

Orengo argued that the question about Qureshi was not about him being a foreign advocate but whether he is qualified and that the law was clear on who can be appointed by DPP.

He argued that none of the reasons DPP gave in appointing Qureshi satisfy the guidelines of Public Procurement Act.

“A constitutional threshold was not met. The issue of gender, indigenous contractors and youth wasn’t met. DPP should have appeared here in person if his fear was to contract a person from this country,” he argued.

The judges further heard that Qureshi was on a special pass, which can only be given by a Cabinet secretary and did not have a work permit to practise in the country. In regards to the issue of whether Orengo and Omogeni should be disqualified from representing Mwilu; lawyer Nelson Havi who also appears for the DCJ, urged the court to dismiss the said application.

DPP in response to both applications argued that Qureshi was properly appointed.

Secretary of the directorate of Public Prosecutions Dorcas Oduor argued that DPP had powers to appoint a counsel of his choice and that the Attorney General properly admitted Qureshi to the bar.

According to DPP, Qureshi did not require a work permit as long as he fulfilled the legal requirements as the section 11 of the Advocates Act stipulates.