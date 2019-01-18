CS: State lacks enough waste control systems

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

The government lacks adequate infrastructure to manage the more than 20 million tonnes of waste generated daily, Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko said yesterday.

Tobiko, in a speech read on his behalf by environment director Augustine Kenduiwo during the opening of a stakeholder’s meeting in Kisumu, said existing policy and legal frameworks on waste management have been experiencing bottlenecks hence waste management remains a menace in the country.

“Kenya has been grappling with waste management for long because of rapid population growth and urbanisation. Each person generates about 0.5kg of waste daily,” he said.

The CS said the ministry is drafting a Waste Management Bill and policy on e-waste to guide sustainable management of the same in the country if passed into law by Parliament. National consultative meetings on the draft bills are ongoing.