Ministry ‘solving facilities shortage’

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has acknowledged infrastructural challenges in public secondary schools. However, she assured the government is working to address the situation.

Amina said quality assurance officers are on the ground to assess the situation, and would give a report to inform the ministry on the magnitude of the situation and the necessary intervention measures.

The CS spoke yesterday when she appeared before the National Assembly Education committee to respond to questions on key programmes the ministry is implementing.

MPs had expressed concerns over congestion and infrastructure strain arising from the full transition policy and sought to know measures in place to address the challenge.

“Yes, there will be congestion in secondary schools but we are ready to address the challenges. We were not caught by surprise by the situation, it is something we expected to come up,” said Amina.­

The committee, chaired by Julius Melly, questioned the progress of various programmes, including implementation of the competence-based curriculum and distribution of textbooks.

At the same time, Amina said Form One admission as at January 11, nationally was 70 per cent. Slightly over a million students were placed in various categories of schools with 31,337 in national schools, 128,838 (extra-county), 148,215 (county schools) while another 722,318 and 1,326 were placed in sub-county and Special Needs Education schools, respectively.

The CS assured the National Education Management Information System (Nemis) was not manipulated. She said the ministry will compile full details of all admissions in two weeks’ time, given yesterday was the last scheduled admission date.