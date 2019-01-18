Reforms group lauds Boinnet team

The Police Reforms Working Group yesterday hailed the quick response by Kenya’s security apparatus to the 14 Riverside Drive attack that claimed 21 lives.

The group also commended journalists, the Kenya Red Cross Society and volunteers who supported the efforts to counter the attack.

“We send our sincerest condolences to the families of the victims of Tuesday attack, including the brave police officer who died in the line of duty,” the group said in a statement. “Your bravery and selflessness in that very trying moment cannot be adequately rewarded.”

The group particularly commended the exemplary job of the National Police Service joint command, led by Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and other senior officers in ending the siege and flow of information.

“During the whole incident, the officers behaved in a most professional manner, bravely forging forward to engage the terrorists, but also being mindful of the victims and calmly reassuring them,” the reforms group said. “The clear coordination of efforts, confirms that the police service has learned from the past.”