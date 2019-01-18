Dusit terrorists demanded hair dye before attack

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

Three DusitD2 office and hotel complex attackers spent their last 15 minutes to their monstrous act in a pricy and exclusive beauty salon being spruced up.

Salon manager Tracy Wanjiru, now a second time survivor of the terror attacks— 2013 in Westgate and Tuesday’s Riverside— remembers two of the suspects walking in and demanding a haircut. “They were bossy and could not follow instructions. But then I thought the customer is always right,” she recalls.

And though, they looked fidgety and were on intense conservations on their mobile phones, it did not ring a bell that they were counting minutes to the slaughter of innocent people.

The two later changed their mind about getting a hair cut and asked for hair colour. On getting their hair done, they placed money on the counter and left the salon without saying a word.

But what followed after their departure shattered the innocence of a hot Tuesday afternoon, their slowest business day.

It was a blast, which attracted Tracy’s curiosity and looking outside the salon, she remembers seeing “something” flying before landing near their entrance.

“It was a human body part; a hand. It was hairy and from the complexion the person must have been Caucasian,” she recalls.

Shocked, she dashed back into the salon to safety after realising the blast was not from the nearby restaurant; Secret Garden, but an attack as intense gunfire followed.

A now terrified and trembling Tracy tried to explain to her colleague, Tabitha Wambui and a client, that the complex was under attack in vain.

They did not believe her. But the gravity of the situation soon hit them and they all scampered for safety under “a tiny table in a tiny massage room”.

From under the table, she first called her mother and informed her of the attack and asked her to pray and call for help.

Trapped in the tiny room, they prayed and resigned to their fate after efforts for assistance proved futile. Her efforts to call her boss, failed.

At some point she could hear footsteps of the attacker right outside the salon entrance. “There were voices outside shouting, are people here? “she says.

Helpless, Tracy resorted to social media to call for help and posted about the attack on her Facebook page at about 3.30pm.

At first people thought she was joking and did not respond. Subsequent posts of the attack on her Instagram and Facebook pages got people’s attention and she started receiving myriad calls.

There were some desperate moments as Tracy tried to put off her ringing phone to deter the attention of the attackers who seemed to be shooting from outside the salon’s entrance.

But then a call to one of her friends whose father works with DCI seemed to have paid off as moments later, some minutes to 4pm the police arrived.

Speaking at the K24 Alfajiri yesterday morning, Tracy, who said she is a live after the a close encounter with two terror attacks because God has a purpose for her life.

“God has a purpose for saving me from the two tragedies,” she said.