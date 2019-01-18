DusitD2 hotel to cater for staff medical bills

Milliam Murigi and James Magayi @PeopleDailyKe

DusitD2 Hotel will cater for funeral and medical expenses for employees who died and those still nursing injuries following the terror attack on Tuesday.

The hotel’s Nairobi general manager Michael Metaxas said they would ensure those who were affected were fully assisted.

At least 28 people are nursing severe injuries in various city hospitals while more than 20 died in the attack.

Metaxas said the hotel lost four employees while three others are nursing injuries.

“Our prayers are with the families and we will ensure those affected will get our full support during these difficult times. At the time of the attack, 100 employees were on duty at the hotel,” he said.

He said to pave way for investigations, the hotel and the complex as whole would remain closed until further notice. All guests have been relocated to nearby hotels.

At the same time, Metaxas said the hotel has set up a hotline number (0737347777) for those with queries relating to the incident.

Meanwhile, a man who was manning CCTV cameras at the complex is among 21 people killed in the terror attack. Dedrick Limisi was shot while trying to rescue colleagues.

At the same time, it has emerged security scanners at the entrance to 14 Riverside Drive stalled on the eve of the devastating attack.

Thiong’o Wachira, who works in the compound, recalled the crucial security blip after being evacuated from the sixth floor of 14 Hannover Building.

“The scanners at the gate had stalled the previous day. I work here and I’m always keen about security so when I passed at the gate and the scanners were down it registered in my mind. I did not make much of it though,” Wachira said.

Detectives piecing together the terrorists’ plan will probably review and investigate this detail especially as CCTV footage only captured four terrorists while police indicated the presence of one more attacker.

By local standards, the compound was among the most guarded. A dozen Wells Fargo security company personnel manned the entrance while more were strategically stationed in and around the various buildings. Smuggling explosives or guns would be impossible, what with the thorough checks conducted by the guards on all cars and the scanners for pedestrians.

Leaving with items would be tricky since one has to present a gate pass signed by their hosts for any item shipped out of the compound.

The attackers opened fire on four bystanders believed to be University of Nairobi students and a motorcyclist before hurling grenades at cars outside the gate. The gunfire and explosions sent guards scampering for safety, leaving the attackers to saunter into the compound.