Cops hunt for terror attack mastermind as six arrested

Seth Onyango and Sophie Njoka @PeopleDailyKe

Detectives have launched a manhunt of Mariam Abdi who is believed to be the mastermind behind Tuesday’s terrorist attack at DusitD2 hotel Complex where 21 people were killed.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Abdi was in constant contact with one of the assailants and was the conduit for cash transfers and the weapons used in executing the terror attack.

It comes as police revealed that at least six more people linked to the attack have been arrested, bringing the total number of those nabbed to 13. However, all five militants had who stormed the DusitD2 hotel Complex on Tuesday were eliminated.

Among the suspected collaborators arrested were in Isiolo, Ushirika estate in Nairobi, Kaimosi in Kakamega, Bondeni in Mombasa and the Nairobi Central Business District.

Media student

Two of them arrested in Kaimosi are believed to have rented out the car used by the terrorists and were last evening brought to Nairobi. The ones arrested in Mombasa were also being brought to the city.

Among those in custody is one Ali Salim Gichunge who police believe hosted the suspects in his Muchatha house, Kiambu county. He was arrested on Tuesday night.

Gichunge was also in communication with one of the slain terrorists as the attack went on at the complex.

Police sources also indicated that the real name of Gichunge’s female companion was Violet Wanjiru and not Violet Kemunto as she had misled the residents of Muchatha.

Details indicate that Wanjiru alias Kemunto studied at the Masinde Muliro University and graduated with a degree in journalism in 2014.

Eric Kinyanjui who is believed to have been the commander of the attack had also been in communication with some people in Somalia as the attack unfolded.

Away on safari

Two of the attackers, together with Kinyanjui are said to have had lunch at a hotel in Lavington area almost one and half-hours before they staged the attack. Detectives visited the hotel yesterday.

And as Kinyanjui and the two were having lunch in Lavington, one of the terrorists was being spruced up at a salon within the DusitD2 hotel complex. He reportedly differed with the salon attendant over whether to pay for the services in US dollars or Kenyan currency.

At the crime scene, police discovered four explosives, which the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said would be detonated at a safe location.

“This is to caution members of the public not to panic should they hear a blast since it will be a safe blast,” the DCI tweeted.

Intelligence obtained from the phones found in a car used by the assailants showed that one of the terrorists was in communication with a woman suspected to be of Somali nationality known as Abdi.

It is through a SIM card registered under Abdi’s name that the terrorists received cash facilitation presumably to carry out their assault at the hotel complex.

It is, however, not clear if Abdi is her real name or whether she might have been operating in Kenya under false identity.

“We suspect this is not her real name, neighbours said the woman is always away on safari,” intimated a police officer who did not wish to be identified.

She is also believed to have acquired Kenyan identity illegally in 2016 in Mandera after being assisted to sneak into the country in 2015 by suspected al Shabaab sympathiser.

Sneaked into Kenya

Detectives now believe the attack may have been organised dating back from 2015, making it three- year terror architecture.

Abdi is said to have travelled back to Mombasa from Nairobi on Sunday using a public service vehicle but surprisingly has not set foot into her house.

The woman is said to have facilitated in ferrying weapons and bomb-making materials used in the attack from Kiunga in Lamu to Mombasa then to Nairobi in December last year.

Anti-Terrorism Police Unit in Mombasa also believe the five attackers were close associates of Kenyan- born Al Shabaab militant Abdrizak Maalim Aweys who is still at large.

Detectives have also established Abdi co-habited with one of the assailants in Bondeni, Mombasa for about four months after he sneaked into the country through the Boni Forest in March last year.

For some time, neighbours thought the man was either her relative or boyfriend before they heard he relocated to Machakos and stayed for another one month before moving to Nairobi.