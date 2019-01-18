Amend Penal Code on suicide to help survivors, says Mutunga

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has supported the call to decriminalise attempted suicide. Speaking to People Daily, Mutunga said attempted suicide is as a result of mental illness hence should not be criminalised.

“Attempted suicide mostly occurs to people suffering from mental illness and they belong to hospitals not jail, “ he said.

Mutunga’s sentiments echo the Users and Survivors of Psychiatry in Kenya (USPKenya) call for amendment of the Penal Code that criminalise attempted suicide.

The organisation terms suicide a social problem that cannot be solved through criminalisation of a reaction by people in distress.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that about 800,000 people commit suicide every year, making it the second leading cause of death globally.

Kenya launched the first mental health policy in 2016 to ensure patients get quality healthcare through expanding the financial and human resources.

In an effort to develop human expertise in the mental health sector, the policy recommends training of health workers and medics. Currently, Kenya has 62 psychiatrists registered with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board.