Unemployment to blame for poor service delivery, says PSC

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has termed youth unemployment a challenge affecting public service delivery.

Speaking at the swearing-in of PSC board vice chair and commissioners, chairman Stephen Kirogo said deliberate efforts must be taken to address the situation.

“The country expects that during your tenure at the helm of the commission, youth unemployment will be eradicated,” said Kirogo.

Presiding over the swearing-in, Chief Justice David Maraga said the commission has a role in finding solutions for poor performance by the public service, low productivity and entrenchment of high ethical standards.

Those sworn in include vice chair Charity Kisotu, commissioners Joyce Nyabuti, Mary Muyandi, Reuben Chirchir, Patrick Simiyu, Ambassador Salma Ahmed, Andrew Muriuki and Joan Adhiambo.

According to the World Bank, youth unemployment stands at 26 per cent. Kenya has the highest unemployment rate in East Africa, a situation attributed to its inability to create new opportunities.

Maraga congratulated the new team for their appointment and urged them to discharge their duties in accordance with the law.