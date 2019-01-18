NYS suspect sent to prison for four years

A suspect in the 2015 National Youth Service (NYS) scandal has been sentenced to four years in prison or pay Sh4 million fine.

Selisio Karanja, a former supply chain assistant, becomes the first convict in the multi-billion-shilling NYS I scandal.

Milimani anti-corruption magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, who made the ruling yesterday found Karanja, also former secretary of open tender committee and a church elder, guilty of fraudulent procurement practice involving a private firm that received a tender relating to Sh47.6 million.

“He betrayed public trust which he was to safeguard by engaging in corrupt practice to manipulate procurement of goods at a public entity,” said Mugambi.

“Having referred to the mitigation and the seriousness of the offence, I sentence him to pay a fine of Sh4 million in default to serve four years in jail.” While sentencing Karanja, the magistrate also barred him from holding a public office.

“Although Karanja states that he is a church elder, he is expected to be a person of integrity and not be involved in criminal acts of fraud perpetrated by dishonestly while discharging his public duties,” said the magistrate.

Sufficient evidence

Mugambi added that the prosecution had proved the graft charge against Karanja beyond any reasonable doubt. “I therefore find that the case against him has been proved to the required standards in respect to the charges he is facing. I find him guilty as charged and I shall convict him accordingly under the provisions of Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” ruled the magistrate.

The convict had earlier been charged together with former Devolution and Planning Principal Secretary Peter Mangiti, former NYS deputy director general Adan Harakhe, former Ministerial Tender Committee chairman Hassan Noor and 20 others who were acquitted on March last year for lack of evidence.

Then trial magistrate Kennedy Bidali acquitted them of the charge of conspiracy to commit economic crime after he ruled that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that there was, indeed, a conspiracy to commit a crime.

Karanja was charged that on January 20, 2015 at NYS Headquarters in Nairobi county, he engaged in a fraudulent act in a procurement namely inserting the name of Daima Services Ltd in the tender opening register for the procurement of training materials in the Automotive Engineering faculty tender No.NYS/RT/29/2014-2015 which the said the firm had not been approved for the said tender.

Suspect admits

“Having found that Daima Services Limited was not pre-qualified for this tender, have come to the conclusion that the accused person in inserting the name of Daima Services Limited to the tender opening register was acting fraudulently. His defence that he acted in good faith is not tenable in the circumstances,” ruled the magistrate.

Karanja in his defence admitted he inserted the name of Daima Services Ltd in the tender opening register. He also confirmed in his defence that the bid from Daima services only bears his signature plus one other unidentified signature. The prosecution witnesses and the documents tabled in court, it come out clearly that Daima Services Ltd was not among the pre-qualified companies.

In the case, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has since appealed the acquittal of Mangiti and the 22 others. The High Court is expected to give its decision on the matter in March 2019.