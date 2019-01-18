Ogai wants Stima switched on despite first loss

Viden Ochieng @PeopleSports11

Western Stima coach Paul Ogai is upbeat that his side will handle the pressure after a bright start to this season’s SportPesa Premier League following their return to the top flight after a year in the second tier.

Stima have the surprise package of the season so far, going unbeaten in the opening six matches before last weekend’s 2-1 reverse to Kariobangi Sharks in Machakos put breaks to their surge.

The good run has left them in fourth position on the 18-team log with 14 points, four behind leaders Bandari, who have played a game more, and Ogai is now calling on his charges not to be distracted.

“We have what it takes to compete with the well-established teams but we must remain calm and play our own game because unnecessary pressure will derail our plans,” he said.

However, Ogai has decried poor finishing from his strikers, blaming it on the weekend defeat as well as the small margins of victory that they have been recording.

“These are the core areas that will determine how we progress in the league. We have problems within the striking force which we are keen to fix,” added Ogai, whose side has scored eight goals in seven matches. Stima take on Nzoia Sugar in their next league fixture on Sunday.