Leopards beat Chemelil for second victory of the season

Harrison Kivisu and Viden Ochieng @PeopleSports11

Bandari FC have assumed the SportPesa Premier League leadership after Abdalla Hassan’s goal proved enough to down Posta Rangers at Mombasa’s Mbaraki Sports Club yesterday.

The dockers, who have 18 points from eight marches, will stay at the summit at least for the next 24 hours until Mathare United, second on the log with 17 points, host Kakamega Homeboyz tomorrow.

It took Bandari just four minutes after the break to open the scoring when Hassan showcased some good foot-work by dribbling his way past Rangers’ defenders to net his first goal of the season.

The dockers then stayed tight at the back and saw the game out, keeping their unbeaten record intact as they head to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for the SportPesa Cup where they face local side Singida United on Tuesday.

“We prepared and I am confident that we will come home with the trophy. We cannot underrate Singida but with a good performance, anything is possible,” said Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala.

Mwalala will, however, have to do without defender Bernard Odhiambo, midfielder Mwinyi Hamisi and striker Michael Luvusi who are nursing injuries.

Meanwhile, struggling AFC Leopards notched just their second victory after eight matches following a 2-1 win over Chemelil Sugar in Kisumu.

Goals from Jeffary Odeny and Eugene Mukangula aided Ingwe to the hard-earned win with Phillip’s Muchuma second half penalty proving to be a consolation for the sugar millers.

Chemelil opted to play on the counter attack but the high defensive line of Leopards mounted by Robinson Kamura and Isaac Oduro saw their forwards occasionally flagged for offside with Justine Monda and Phillip Muchuma the culprits.

After 30 minutes, an unmarked Odeny poked home a loose ball after a miscommunication by Otieno and one of his defenders before Mukangula made it 2-0 five minutes after the break with the aid of a deflection which left the Chemelil custodian rooted to the spot.

Complacency in the Leopards defence then gifted the hosts a chance to pull one back as Muchuma stepped up to beat Leopards keeper Jairus Adira from the spot in the 76th minute after Kamura had handled the ball in the box.

Victory moves Leopards to seventh on the table with 10 points after a poor start that has seen them lose two and draw four of their opening eight games.

Meanwhile Kariobangi Sharks moved to third place on the table (14 points) after a 1-1 draw with struggling Zoo FC who are 15th on the log with seven points.