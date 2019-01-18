Serious CAF tests for hot-shots Simba

Johannesburg, Thursday @PeopleSports11

Simba of Tanzania and Constantine of Algeria, who boast the best attack and defence in the CAF Champions League, face serious matchday two examinations of their title credentials this weekend.

After scoring 15 goals in four qualifiers and matchday one, Simba are away to V Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa, an intimidating African football cauldron.

Constantine, who have not conceded a goal in their five qualifying and group outings, also face Congolese opposition, hosting five-time champions TP Mazembe.

Rwandan Meddie Kagere (five), Zambian Clatous Chama (four) and Tanzanian John Bocco (three) have led the Simba goal charge while goalkeeper Chamseddine Rahmani stars for Constantine.

Group A

The Pretoria fixture between Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco pits the 2016 and 2017 champions against each other.

While Wydad banged five matchday one goals past ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast at home, Sundowns lacked fighting spirit in Nigeria as they went down 2-1 against Lobi Stars.

Group B

Esperance would have wanted a more appropriate setting for a Champions League fixture after turning 100 than hosting Zimbabweans FC Platinum behind closed doors in Tunis.

The three-time African champions must play two matches without supporters after being punished for crowd trouble during the semi-finals and final last season.

Lucky to snatch an away draw at Horoya of Guinea last weekend through an Anice Badri goal in stoppage time, Esperance will expect to collect maximum against group newcomers Platinum.

Group C

Even without injured star striker Ben Malango, Mazembe represent a major threat to a Constantine defence that has gone 450 minutes without conceding a ChampionsLeague goal. Elia Meschak, Kevin Mondeko, Jackson Muleka and Chico Ushindi scored for the Congolese in three CAF outings, emphasising the multi-player threat when it comes to goals.

Group D

Record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt will look to on-loan Ramadan Sobhi for goals away to struggling JS Saoura as they aim to improve on a mediocre record in Algeria.

The Cairo Red Devils have lost five of 10 CAF matches there with the most recent reverse being against Entente Setif in a 2018 Champions League semi-final second leg.

Trouncing Saoura 3-0 in Dar es Salaam got Simba off to a great start in their first group appearance since 2003, but V Club are likely to provide much tougher opposition. -AFP