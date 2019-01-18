Djocko shakes off Tsonga as Serena thrashes Bouchard

Melbourne, Thursday @obel_barry

Novak Djokovic eased into the Australian Open third round with a 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

It was a repeat of the 2008 final, which Djokovic won in four sets. Tsonga gained his revenge in the quarter-finals two years later but has slipped outside the top 100 in the rankings after missing most of last season because of knee surgery.

Tsonga could be proud of his efforts and pegged Djokovic back when he threatened to pull away but the world number one proved too consistently strong.

In his on-court interview after the win, Djokovic said: “It certainly you could feel tension on the court. We were going through a lot of emotions and trying to start in the best possible way. It’s always tough playing Jo, he struggled with injuries in the last 12 months, ranking doesn’t do him justice at the moment.”

Next up for Djokovic will be a third-round match on Saturday against the Canadian 25th seed Denis Shapovalov. Djokovic said of Shapovalov: “I have lots of respect for him, for his determination and professionalism at such a young age.

He’s very mature mentally, which is not common to see. He’s proven he can beat players. I’m expecting a tough one.” Saturday will be the first meeting between the two players.

In women’s Serena Williams is a mum now. She made her match with Eugenie Bouchard look like a mums and daughters’ game.

Canadian Bouchard is a player with credentials, ranked 79, unless you consider her credentials against the most decorated player in the women’s game in which case she looks like a work experience kid.

Williams bullied Bouchard around the court to win in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 in a little more than an hour. She made a joke of the seeding that has Williams ranked the 16th best player here. The other 15 players before her will be wondering about the maths that came up with that.

The American superstar is looking to craft history at this tournament, not only to equal Margaret Court’s 24 grand slam titles, but to repair an image tarnished by her tantrum in losing the final of the US Open.

On the evidence thus far on court in Melbourne her biggest challenge might not be to win but to correct the idea she can lose without melting down.

“Anything can happen, but I think last year, she was not in a good space in terms of tennis and competition,” Williams’ long-term coach Patrick Mouratoglou told ESPN. “It’s difficult to understand how you feel when you’re playing a grand slam final with history on the line.

The level of stress is incredibly high, and it’s much more difficult to handle a feeling of unfairness. So when your level of stress is incredibly high, it’s 10 times more difficult to handle.” Williams match against Bouchard suggested the first challenge might be a more pressing concern than the second.

On a steamy Melbourne night Bouchard could barely makes Williams draw a sweat as she rifled through the second round. Williams played the game on her terms, she pushed Bouchard around the court and refused to be pushed herself.

Whether other players will allow her to play in this fashion is to be seen, for Williams made a contest that should have been challenging look utterly routine. -Agencies