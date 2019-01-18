Building on trust to drive business

Peter Ngila @peterngilanjeri

In Kenya, cases of clients being defrauded and disappointed by land dealers and land buying companies are rampant.

Most of them stem from dealers not being honest, a vice which is important to Airwave Holdings Limited, a property company which specialises in selling of land and plots in several counties across the country.

The company’s director, Elijah Njoroge, says the firm invests in counties where land is in high demand: such as Nyeri, Laikipia, Machakos, Nakuru and Kiambu. “Our target is the common mwananchi. Before investing, we first conduct research to determine the level of demand,” he says.

“ We then buy a large tract of land and sell it to clients, who we give up to six months to pay for the property. Our most expensive plot under the low-cost plot plan goes for Sh400,000,” adding that his vision is for the company to be Kenya’s leading and most preferred real estate firm.

Njoroge cites trust as the major source of security to the customer. “The company doesn’t provide title deeds, which may take as long as four months, but we live up to our motto that ‘a plot is a title deed.

We provide the customer with the requisite documents to secure a deed from the government’s land registry department. After providing the customer with the land, we leave it to the government to determine the pace in which the deed would be processed,” he adds.

Njoroge insists on the vitality of trust, owing to the presence of other land-specialising firms he refers to as “briefcase” companies. This means fake or fraudulent companies, which sometimes sell land which had already been sold to someone else.

Njoroge also cites the corporate experience and young age of the company’s staff as another way they ensure customer security.

“We earn customer trust because we advertise our products in the media. Before coming to us, buyers already know what we do and can do. We then take the clients to view the property so that they can see what they are buying.”

“The biggest challenge Airwave is facing is the government’s delay in processing title deeds whenever we submit documents for either land transfers or subdivisions,” Njoroge says.

Interestingly, processing of the deeds in Ruiru usually takes a day, compared to Embu, where proceessing the deed takes as long as four months.

To correct the inconsistency, Njoroge — who is also an a Member of the Kiambu County Assembly – is asking the national government to digitise land records for easier customer access and avoidance of frauds.

The firm, which was founded in 2007 and gets an average of 50 customers per month, was awarded with the 2018 Low Cost Land Company Award from the Real Estate Excellence Awards.

The firm has over 60 employees spread across their branches in Nairobi (the headoffice), Ruai, the mother branch in Ruiru town and Nyahururu town.

The real esate sector in and around Nairobi slowed down last year as a result of a fall in investor confidence following massive demolitions of buildings said to be built on riparian or public land.

The interest rate cap on bank lending by the Central Bank of Kenya and lack of infrastructure on site has also been cited as impediments to the growth of the sector. The cap is affecting the construction industry since banks are not lending as much as they used to.