Developers warm up to green technology concepts

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

To reduce the impact of global warming, commercial real estate companies in Kenya are beginning to go green because of the impact such projects have on environmental improvement.

“By switching to green practices, property owners and developers will not only see profits coming in from their green properties, but they will also be able to invest with a cleaner conscious, knowing that they are making money while helping the planet,” says Optiven CEO and founder, George Wachiuri.

Speaking when handing over title deeds for their first green project, Victory Garden Phase Three in Kajiado county last weekend, Wachiuri said currently, commercial real estate properties account for 30 per cent of all carbon emissions in the world, which is projected to reach 50 per cent if it continues at its current levels.

Wachiuri said given recent breakthroughs in solar and wind energy technologies as well as green building designs, investors and developers in commercial real estate are primed to take advantage of this market trend.

He added that even though the initial investment is always high, this should not scare away developers and investors because it is either we go green or die because of global warming.

“We cannot continue mining stones because this has a great impact on the environment . We need to embrace new technologies, which have less impact on environment. I am happy that companies are now going green as investors are willing to spend more on sustainable projects,” he said.

The Sh0.7 billion project will be using solar energy for street lighting and all homes will have a biodigester to recycle wastewater (at Sh100,000 or less), which will then be used for gardening.

Additionally, they have planted trees along the estate’s roads and residents are being urged to plant more trees in.

“This is our first green project and so far 70 per cent of the total 100 acres has been sold out. All our future projects will be green projects. I also urge other firms to go green,” said the CEO.

Solar energy

Wachiuri admitted that demand for such projects is high, especially from Kenyans living abroad and millennials. “However, local media need to create awareness and advantages of such projects since green projects have not been embraced fully locally,” he added.

Apart from solar energy, which has been receiving a lot of attention from the mainstream media, other green constructions include green buildings, eco-friendly insulation and construction materials.

There is also passive design, which is architecture that utilises the natural environment around it to heat and cool the house rather than just rely on heating and air conditioning.

“As demand for more sustainable building options rises, green construction is becoming increasingly profitable and desirable within the international construction market,” Wachiuri added.

John Kabuye, Vice chairman, Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS), says it is not only developers who are going green. County governments are also coming up with principals to ensure that all buildings should incorporate aspects of green buildings.

“We are currently working with Nairobi county government to develop principals and once the fundamental requirements are adopted, all approvals must incorporate green building aspects,” he said.

Environmental friendly

According to a recent study by KGBS, embracing green technology could save developers up to 50 per cent of the initial costs involved in putting up buildings. Dubbed Greening Buildings and Communities: Costs and Benefits, the study says green buildings save energy by as much as 30 to 60 per cent. In contrast, conventional buildings use energy-consuming materials, which eventually translates into high costs for contractors and home dwellers.

Other aspects of green construction include waste disposal, pollution, deforestation, water scarcity and green energy.

“Our boreholes across our projects are now also powered by solar energy, which is environmental friendly also cuts costs. We have also introduced green zones in our projects, which is transforming them into cool and lovely mini-forests,” says Wachiuri.

An earlier report by former National Construction Association (NCA) Executive Director, Daniel Manduku, revealed that there are no substantive Kenyan laws requiring buildings to adopt green or sustainable technology and practices. “NCA recognises the importance of a sustainable built environment, not only for buildings but in areas in construction of roads, bridges and dams,” he said.

