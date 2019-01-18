Entertainment and LifestylePeople Daily
Spizzo, musician
Best thing about being a musician?
The fact that I am able to inspire people through music.
One thing that people don’t know about you?
I am from a small town in Diani where many people do not have access to media, studio, radio or TV.
Memorable country you have ever been to?
Maldives. It’s a lovely place with beautiful sceneries. Maybe that’s where I would take my girl for honeymoon.
Highest amount of money you have ever been paid?
A few years back I was paid Sh400,000 when I was on tour in Dubai.
What’s your favourite restaurant in town?
Kilimanjaro. Their Swahili food is to die for. Jamia mall also has a few eat out joints that serves Swahili food. By that you can easily tell that I am a fan of African dishes, especially Swahili meals.
Best place you have ever visited in Nairobi?
The Nairobi National Park. There is so much that they offer at a reasonable price.
Worst advice you have ever received?
I was once told that niache mziki juu haina doo (I should stop doing music because it doesn’t pay.)
Best childhood memories?
We all gave our parents a hard time, especially in the kitchen. We would wait for her to prepare a meal and steal a few pieces of meat before they boil.
Those were some good old days. Perfect way to relax?
Staying at home and watching a movie.
Hardest decision you have ever made?
Leaving my home in Diani and coming to Nairobi. Mind you, I did not have any relatives around, so I had to hustle.
Best advice you ever got?
My mother once told me that I should always believe in myself. I have always stuck to that till now.