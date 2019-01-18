Entertainment and LifestylePeople Daily

Spizzo, musician

Faith Chebet January 18, 2019
Spizzo, musician.

Spizzo, musician

Best thing about being a musician? 

The fact that I am able to inspire people through music.

One thing that people don’t know about you?

I am from a small town in Diani where many people do not have access to media, studio, radio or TV.

Memorable country you have ever been to? 

Maldives. It’s a lovely place with beautiful sceneries. Maybe that’s where I would take my girl for honeymoon.

Highest amount of money you have ever been paid?

A few years back I was paid Sh400,000 when I was on tour in Dubai.

What’s your favourite restaurant in town?

Kilimanjaro. Their Swahili food is to die for. Jamia mall also has a few eat out joints that serves Swahili food.  By that you can easily tell that I am a fan of African dishes, especially Swahili meals.

Best place you have ever visited in Nairobi?

The Nairobi National Park. There is so much that they offer at a reasonable price.

Worst advice you have ever received?

I was once told that niache mziki juu haina doo (I should stop doing music because it doesn’t pay.)

Best childhood memories?

We all gave our parents a hard time, especially in the kitchen. We would wait for her to prepare a meal and steal a few pieces of meat before they boil.

Those were some good old days. Perfect way to relax?

Staying at home and watching a movie.

Hardest decision you have ever made?

Leaving my home in Diani and coming to Nairobi. Mind you, I did not have any relatives around, so I had to hustle.

Best advice you ever got?

My mother once told me that I should always believe in myself. I have always stuck to that till now.

