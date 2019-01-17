Probing the Dusit attack

Detectives probing the Tuesday terror attack at the Dusit hotel in Nairobi, have taken into custody close to 20 people believed to have had contact with the attackers.

13 people were arrested at Bondeni in Mombasa with five others being picked up at Ushirika estate in Nairobi as detectives launched a man hunt for a woman believed to have hosted one of the terror suspects in Bondeni and ferried the attack weapons to Nairobi from Mombasa last Sunday.

As Angela Cheror reports, detectives are also looking for a man who had lunch with the terror suspects at a popular Nyama Choma joint in Nairobi hours before the deadly attack.