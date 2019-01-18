Podcasting spreading exponentially across Africa

Podcasting is spreading exponentially across Africa. The scene is being curated with a spectrum of narratives that mirror various complexities in the African space, writes Cynthia Mukanzi

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio or video files that a user can download in order to listen to. A lot of Kenyans are hooking themselves to podcasting using it as a medium to take control of their stories.

Frequencies chanelling from these voices carry themes such as politics, music, film, sports, technology, lifestyle, health, religion, activism and pop culture, among others. Podcasts such as Otherwise?, 254Kaa Rada, Caffé Mocha and The Spread are making this a space of possibilities.

Brenda Wambui — a writer who found tremendous freedom in audio as a medium of storytelling started her podcast, Otherwise? in August 2016. Her audience immediately latched on to it and was soon quintupling over the initial tune in. According to her, the spike in listeners wasn’t a surprise given that “we come from an oral story-telling tradition.”

“Podcasting is a way of building an archive of knowledge. We have the tools to create, consume and document what’s happening every day. My way of doing so is an in-depth look at current affairs and intertwining it with historical contexts. Each theme forms a conversation scorecard with experts from various fields and I enjoy the personal way of delivery,” she says.

The support

Otherwise? explores topics on mental health, reproductive health, politics of gender, music, social media, social vices and political structures on governance, among others. Preliminary episodes of the podcast were 15-minute explainers, but the previous election was the wind that changed the sail as Wambui roped in experts.

Listeners grew and shared their feedback. Guests hosted on the podcast are mostly women. “This is to show that there are a lot of women experts the mainstream media doesn’t seek out,” Wambui says.

Podcasting in countries such as the US receives immense backing resources and that explains why podcasters have been doing it for a long time and are always ahead of the game. As its popularity rises in the continent alongside radio, the latter remains unrivalled.

She adds: “Podcasts appeal to a niche of people. For it to become popular like radio, the Internet would have to be cheaper with more individuals having knowledge on technology.”

On comparing podcasting to other forms of media, 254 Kaa Rada creator Tessy Aura looks at it as “expanding options and the selection of people you tune in to.” Unlike TV and radio, one doesn’t have to be stuck with the same faces and voices.

She says, “Podcasting gives you a wide array of people to hear from. For example, if you like me, you can listen to me, but also if you like someone else who discusses the same issues I host on my podcast, then you can listen to them say the same thing or you could listen to both of us and see how our opinions differ.”

254 Kaa Rada is a weekly podcast that aims to keep its listeners alert and ‘woke’ on the socio-political issues on the continent. “It is all about taking back the narrative over what is going on in this beautiful motherland.

It is anchored to the need to feature the perspective of a young woman (the host) with an aim to mainstream voices similar to hers and others that are not usually amplified and heard,” says Tessy.

Meaningful conversations

Buddha Blaze looks at podcasting as a platform that can be used for meaningful portrayal of people who are making affirmative contribution in the continent. Blaze is a heavyweight pioneer in Kenya’s music industry as music writer, artiste booking official and arts marketer. His love for music is steering him into podcasting.

“My podcast (yet to have a name) will be about retelling stories of some of the music industry’s best music creators of all time.

My worry with podcasting is that as it grows, it might get saturated with celebrities who are on TV or radio and think just because they have a social media following, they can get into this without meaningful content.

It has been happening in other spaces where someone gets a gig because of a name they hold and not for substance, thus bringing no value or anything new to the table,” he says.

While the Internet is free for all who can access it and podcasting can be done by anyone, Blaze raises a critical point. Fresh faces with valuable content should be supported. He says as long as people get into this audio programmes with passion and not a rush to make money, then the podcasting scene will thrive.

“This country gives prominence to people known for controversies and scandals instead of authentic content creators. The mainstream media supports a lot of this and it is killing the value of journalism with the lengths they go to in order to cash in on advertising and viewership,” he says.

The technology

Jack Rooster etched out a niche for himself as a house music deejay and to increase his visibility to a wider reach, he created a music podcast, Caffé Mocha. The podcast has been running alongside the witty producer’s radio presence since 2010.

“The existence of Caffé Mocha has leveraged on various streaming apps such as Spotify and iTunes putting me on a market that keeps me affiliated with big names. I attribute a great amount of my brand’s growth to podcasting,” he says.

The advantage of podcasting technology is that it’s readable by multiple applications that expand audiences. The option of offline listening promises no struggle with frequency connections or signal malfunction like other media may experience.

“That doesn’t mean it is here to take over radio; the two can share the space. I converge both by converting my radio shows and live performances into podcasts,” intimates Rooster, a Decimal Records signee.

He is confident that radio will always stand the test of time because of its indomitable live aspect that cannot be replicated. He is excited about the growing trend in podcasting and admits to bingeing on The Spread, a positive sex podcast by Kaz Lucas.